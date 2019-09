Таблоид: эстонский каскадер убил в Лондоне бывшую подругу из-за крупного долга, а затем смотрел порно на ее компьютере

Police rescue floral tributes that have been blown onto the street as strong winds hamper forensics investigators as they continue their work at the the house where the body of French film producer 34-year-old Laureline Garcia-Bertaux was found buried in a shallow grave at an address in Kew, London, after she was reported missing on Tuesday march 5th 2019. London, March 10 2019.

ФОТО: SWNS Paul Davey / Paul Davey/SWNS