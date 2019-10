Снова проблемы с Ан-12: самолет начал дымиться и сел на брюхо в аэропорту Екатеринбурга (ВИДЕО)

epaselect epa07894807 A general view of the Antonov An-12 military aircraft that emergency crash-landed in Lviv region, western Ukraine, 04 October 2019. On 04 October 2019 morning, the An-12 transport aircraft had disappeared from radar when approaching Danylo Halytskyi International Airport Lviv at a distance of 13.7 km and was found in 1,5 km distance from runway. According to Ukrainian officials, five people were dead and three injured. EPA- EPA/MYKOLA TYS

ФОТО: MYKOLA TYS / EPA