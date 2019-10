PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 19, 2019: Artur Beterbiev of Russia (L) poses with the IBF and WBC belts as he celebrates victory in a light heavyweight IBF-WBC world title unification boxing fight against Oleksandr Gvozdyk of Ukraine (not pictured) at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. Valery Sharifulin/TASS

