Новоиспеченные обладатели новеньких AirPods жалуются на головную боль

(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 09, 2019 the Apple logo is seen outside the Apple Store in Washington, DC. - With its latest financial results, Apple is showing it can move beyond the iPhone with gadgets and services that can help the California tech giant weather the slumping smartphone market. In the just-ended quarter, Apple took in less than half its revenue from the iPhone, the longtime cash and profit driver for the company, representing a milestone for the company.The company delivered strong growth from digital content and services that include its Apply Pay and Apple Music, along with wearables and accessories like the Apple Watch and Air Pods. (Photo by Alastair Pike / AFP)

ФОТО: ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP