В Испании подтвержден первый случай заражения лихорадкой денге половым путем

A dengue fever patient is treated at "Hospital Escuela Universitario" in Tegucigalpa on January 29, 2016. The mosquitoes which carry dengue usually proliferate in times of heavy rain with the illness affecting between 50 and 100 million people in the tropics and subtropics each year, resulting in fever, muscle and joint ache. The disease, which is caused by four strains of virus that are spread by the mosquito Aedes aegypti and for which there is no vaccine, can be fatal, developing into hemorrhagic fever which can lead to shock and internal bleeding. Health authorities have issued a national alert against the Aedes aegypti mosquito, vector of the Dengue, Zika and Chukungu

ФОТО: ORLANDO SIERRA/AFP