"Барселона" заработала больше всех клубов в 2019 году

epa08085375 FC Barcelona's Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal (L) celebrates with teammates Luis Suarez (C) and Lionel Messi after scoring the 2-0 during their Spanish LaLiga Primera Division soccer match between FC Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves played at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, 21 December 2019. EPA/Alberto Estevez

ФОТО: Alberto Estevez/EPA