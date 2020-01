Важное изменение для туристов: в ресторанах отелей Турции вступили в силу новые правила

This photograph taken from a cell phone shows a woman covered in a blanket at the Marmara Club-Hotel following an earthquake in Theologos, Greece, about 30 km from Rhodes, July 20, 2017. Two people, likely foreign tourists, were killed and more than 100 people injured on the Greek island of Kos when an earthquake shook popular Greek and Turkish holiday destinations in the Aegean Sea. / AFP PHOTO / Sonia BAKARIC / BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

