Жена Коби Брайанта впервые прокомментировала гибель мужа и дочери

26 January 2020 - Legendary NBA player Kobe Bryant has died in a California helicopter crash. Bryant was among at least four people traveling in his private helicopter over Calabasas when a fire broke out, sending the chopper spiraling from the sky, according to TMZ Sports. The crash occurred around 10 a.m. local time amid foggy conditions in the hills overlooking Calabasas, with the chopper sparking a brush fire on impact that hampered initial rescue efforts, according to The Los Angeles Times. Bryant is considered by many to be the greatest basketball player of all time. He was thought to be a lock to be among the next class inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. There were no survivors, and the cause of the crash is under investigation. He was 41. File Photo: 26 February 2018 - Hollywood, California - Vanessa Byrant, Kobe Bryant. Disney's "A Wrinkle In Time" World Premiere held at El Capitan Theatre. Photo Credit: F. Sadou/AdMedia//Z-ADMEDIA_adm_KObeBryant_1978-2020_012/2001262247/Credit:F. Sadou/AdMedia/SIPA/2001262249

ФОТО: F. Sadou/AdMedia/SIPA/F. Sadou/AdMedia/SIPA