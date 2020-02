Турецкие полицейские будут безжалостно штрафовать туристов с дронами

February 3, 2020, Shandong, Shandong, China: Shandong,CHINA-On February 2, 2020, volunteers from a public welfare alliance in the west coast new district of Qingdao, Shandong province came to Qingdao jinjing co., LTD., where they sprayed drugs with drones and spray machines in the factory area, office area, staff canteen, warehouse and other areas frequently involved by employees, so as to prepare the enterprise for health and safety. (Credit Image: © SIPA Asia via ZUMA Wire)

ФОТО: Yu Fang/ZUMAPRESS.com