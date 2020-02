Поддержка неэстонцами членства Эстонии в НАТО снизилась на шесть процентов

February 4, 2020, Bemowo Piskie, Poland: A British Soldier, assigned to the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards, runs for cover during a NATO live-fire exercise February 4, 2020 in Bemowo Piskie, Poland. (Credit Image: © Sgt. Timothy Hamlin/Planetpix/Planet Pix via ZUMA Wire)

