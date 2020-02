"Манчестер Сити" начинает судебную тяжбу с УЕФА

(FILES) This file photo taken on July 21, 2016 shows a sign of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on July 21, 2016 at the headquarters in Lausanne. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said on August 3 that a "record" 18 appeals have been launched, mainly involving Russian doping bans, ahead of the Rio Games. At least 11 appeals involved Russian athletes excluded from the Games after the report by Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren which said the Russian government organised doping at major events. / AFP PHOTO / FABRICE COFFRINI

