Грузия из-за коронавируса вводит всеобщий карантин и комендантский час

TBILISI, GEORGIA - MARCH 3, 2020: People wearing face masks seen at the Tbilisi Republican Hospital declared a quarantine zone as a measure to prevent the spread of the COVID-2019 coronavirus. As of March 3, 2020, three coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Georgia, two men who arrived from Iran and a young woman who arrived from Italy. David Mdzinarishvili/TASS

ФОТО: David Mdzinarishvili/David Mdzinarishvili/TASS