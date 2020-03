Финансовые потери от переноса Олимпиады составят около шести миллиардов евро

A man wearing a face masks walks in front of an advertisement for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo on March 6, 2020. - Japan will quarantine all passengers arriving from China and South Korea, the country's prime minister said on March 5, as the government ramps up measures to contain an outbreak of the new coronavirus. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

ФОТО: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP