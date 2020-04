Олимпийский чемпион сравнил ситуацию с коронавирусом в США с войной

NEW YORK, April 11, 2020 A healthcare worker wheels a patient out of an ambulance in front of BronxCare Hospital Center in the Bronx borough of New York, the United States, April 11, 2020. The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 500,000 on Friday night, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua) (Credit Image: © Wang Ying/Xinhua via ZUMA Wire)

ФОТО: Wang Ying/ZUMAPRESS.com