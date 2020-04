Испания может снять все ограничения к концу июня

April 22, 2020, Madrid, Madrid, Spain: Building with Spanish Flag on the windows on April 22, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. Starting last week, some businesses deemed non-essential have been allowed to resume operations, and it is expected that from April 27 children under 12 will be allowed to come and go from their homes more freely. Spain has had more than 200,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over 20,000 reported deaths, although the rate has declined after weeks of lockdown measures. (Credit Image: © Jack Abuin/ZUMA Wire)

