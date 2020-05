Новые данные: Британия стала страной с самым высоким уровнем смертности от COVID

April 5, 2020, London, London, United Kingdom: Coronavirus crisis. ..Matt Hancock, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, warned the outdoor exercise could be banned as a minority is flouting the coronavirus lockdown rules. Brockwell Park in Lambeth, has been closed today after 3,000 people visited on Saturday to sunbathe and meet friends. (Credit Image: © Gustavo Valiente/i-Images via ZUMA Press)

