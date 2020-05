Фигуристка Анна Щербакова опровергла информацию об уходе от тренера Тутберидзе

< Instagram story update >



My VK page was hacked. All information posted on it, of course, is not true. Now the page has been deleted. I wouldn’t create a new one!



All information can be found in my group https://t.co/P63iMEgqSn#AnnaShcherbakova #АннаЩербакова#シェルバコワ pic.twitter.com/7Xble8SDdM