План Меркель и Макрона по восстановлению экономики ЕС натолкнулся на сопротивление

France's President Emmanuel Macron (L) kisses Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel during the last day of the European Union leaders' summit, without Britain, to discuss Brexit and eurozone reforms on June 29, 2018 at the Europa building in Brussels. EU leaders clinched a hard-won migration deal during all-night talks on June 29, that Italy's hardline new premier said meant his country was "no longer alone" in shouldering the responsibility for migrants. / AFP PHOTO / Ludovic MARIN

ФОТО: LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP