Еще четверо футболистов «Локомотива» сдали положительный тест на COVID-19

Lokomotiv Moscow's goalkeeper from Russia Anton Kochenkov fouls Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann leading to a penalty during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 second leg football match between FC Lokomotiv Moscow and Club Atletico de Madrid on March 15, 2018 in Moscow. / AFP PHOTO / Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV

ФОТО: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP