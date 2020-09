Белоруссия представила ОБСЕ свой план выхода из кризиса

MINSK, BELARUS - SEPTEMBER 6, 2020: Belarusian opposition supporters take part in the March of Unity in Independence Square. Since the announcement of the 2020 Belarusian presidential election results on August 9, mass protests against the election results have been erupting in major cities across Belarus. Sergei Bobylev/TASS

