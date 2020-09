Banksy's Girl with a Pierced Eardrum mural has been given a face mask in a nod to the coronavirus pandemic as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, in Bristol, England, Wednesday April 22, 2020. The graffiti takes its inspiration from Girl with a Pearl Earring by Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer. The highly contagious COVID-19 coronavirus has impacted on nations around the globe, many imposing self isolation and exercising social distancing when people move from their homes. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

