В Минске запланирована несанкционированная акция оппозиции: в центр города ввели бронетехнику

MINSK, BELARUS - SEPTEMBER 1, 2020: A police officer stands in a chain during a protest. Since the announcement of the 2020 Belarusian presidential election results on August 9, mass protests against the election results have been erupting in major cities across Belarus. Sergei Bobylev/TASS

