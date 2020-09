Хельме назвал вотум недоверия театром Кабуки

The actor in the role of Jesus Christ (C) performs at the final dress rehearsal of "Jesus Christ Superstar" in Tokyo in this picture taken February 14, 2009. A rickshaw, women in elaborate brocade kimonos, the echo of bamboo flutes. And Jesus of Nazareth, his face painted white with the flaring red lines typical of makeup in Japan's kabuki theatre. All share the stage at Gekidan Shiki, one of Japan's best-known theatre troupes, in its revival of the hit rock opera "Jesus Christ Superstar" -- with some very Japanese twists. Picture taken February 14, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (JAPAN)

