Фото ⟩ В Париже нескольких человек ранили у бывшего здания Charlie Hebdo

//Paris, France- Four people have been wounded in a knife attack near the former offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, police have said. There were two assailants who escaped the scene, with motives unclear right now// #charliehebdo #paris #france #attack #conflictnews #repudiate

