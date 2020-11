На фоне массовых акций протеста правительство Польши отложит введение запрета на аборты

October 26, 2020, Krakow, Poland: Pro-Choice protesters wearing face masks block the street during the demonstration..Fifth day in a row, thousands of people protested in Krakow and all over Poland after the ruling of the Polish Supreme Court over the law authorizing abortion for fetal damage. The Supreme Court ruled that the law was inconsistent with the Constitution, effectively tightening one of the most serious abortions in Europe. (Credit Image: © Cezary Kowalski/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire)

