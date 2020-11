Во Франции задержали подозреваемого в покушении на православного священника: им оказался ревнивый муж

TOPSHOT - Security and emergency personnel are on October 31, 2020 in Lyon at the scene where an attacker armed with a sawn-off shotgun wounded an Orthodox priest in a shooting before fleeing, said a police source. - The priest, who has Greek nationality, was closing his church when the attack happened and is now in a serious condition, said the source, who asked not to be named. The shooting comes three days after three people were killed in a knife rampage inside a church in the southern town of Nice as France was already on edge after the republication in early September of cartoons of the prophet Mohammed by the Charlie Hebdo weekly, and the beheading of a teacheract. (Photo by PHILIPPE DESMAZES / AFP)

ФОТО: PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP