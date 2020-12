Российские биатлонисты выдали худшую гонку в своей истории

3 years after his last sprint win, @tarjei_boe is back on top again🥳 - his 10th victory overall.



🥇 Tarjei Boe @NSSF_Biathlon 🇳🇴

🥈 Arnd Peiffer @skiverband 🇩🇪

🥉 Johannes T. Boe @NSSF_Biathlon 🇳🇴

Rewatch the men's 10 km in @KlahtiBiathlon on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/gpNVM0tgnI