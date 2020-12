В Литве за сутки добавилось 3330 случаев коронавируса, 31 человек скончался

Woman wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, walk at the Kalvarijos market in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Lithuania's government decided Monday to tighten restrictions including advising only to leave home for serious reasons, ban private parties of more than two families, tightened requirements in shopping centers and sending almost all public sector employees to work from home after initial measures failed to stop COVID-19 spread. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

ФОТО: MINDAUGAS KULBIS/AP