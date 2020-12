В отсутствии главных конкурентов российские лыжники заняли весь пьедестал в гонке Кубка мира

Rosie Brennan is on 🔥and wins todays 10km F by a margin of 34 seconds! Yulia Stupak reports back in fantastic shape, taking the 2nd rank before Hailey Swirbul completes the podium on the same course where she scored her first points last year! #fiscrosscountry 📷 NordicFocus pic.twitter.com/w98F93B7xM