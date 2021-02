REVEALING MOMENT in @jonathanvswan's interview with Ukrainian President VOLODYMYR @ZELENSKYYua about his phone call with TRUMP, & the release of the transcript.



SWAN: I can see you're angry with President Trump. Maybe a little bit, huh?



ZELENSKY: A little bit?

[laughs wryly] pic.twitter.com/HBygBWVNZI