Изъята рекордная для Европы партия кокаина

This Handout photo made available by the Hamburg Customs Investigation Office (Zollfahndungsamt Hamburg) on February 24, 2021, shows a detail of the 16 tonnes cocaine shipment they seized, the biggest-ever haul of the drug in Europe, in Hamburg, northern Germany. - Germany and Belgium have seized 23 tonnes of cocaine in the biggest-ever haul of the drug in Europe, German customs said on february 24. "The enormous amount of cocaine would have brought in several billion euros (dollars) in street sales," said the customs office in a statement. (Photo by - / various sources / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Hamburg Customs Investigation Office" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ФОТО: Scanpix/AFP