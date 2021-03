This handout TV grab taken on January 5, 2021 shows World Health Organization (WHO) Ethiopian Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a press briefing on Covid-19 (novel coronavirus) via video link from the WHO headquarters in Geneva. - An international expert team has set off for China to investigate the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, but Beijing has yet to provide the necessary access, the WHO chief said January 5, 2021. "Today, we learned that Chinese officials have not yet finalised the necessary permissions for the team's arrivals in China," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters. (Photo by -/World Health Organization/AFP)/RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO/ WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS FOTO: -/afp ФОТО: -/AFP