The storage facility auto tower of German carmaker Volkswagen is reflected in a VW logo at the company's headquarters in Wolfsburg, northern Germany on March 26, 2021. - German auto giant Volkswagen said it is aiming to dominate the electric car market by 2025 as it accelerates the pace to catch up with US pioneer Tesla. Volkswagen sold 422,000 electrified vehicles in 2020. Of those, 230,000 were fully electric cars -- or three times more than in 2019 -- and the remainder petrol-electric hybrids. (Photo by Ronny Hartmann / AFP) ФОТО: RONNY HARTMANN/AFP