The Lazarusian Carlton Tavern. Rebuilding almost finished now following illegal demolition back in 2015. I got to have a look around the other day- the Charrington’s tilework has been recreated and (amazingly) some of the 1920s bar fittings have been salvaged and reconstructed. https://t.co/8hgm5bq1nZ pic.twitter.com/1mhw9zGdlv