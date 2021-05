2021-05-24 Vilnius Lithuania. Belarus Belavia Embraer E195LR EW-513PO taxiing for last take off from Vilnius to Minsk on Monday 24 of May 2021 before flight ban following Sunday incident when Belarus regime forces hijacked Ryanair Boeing 737 with 171 passengers on board flying from Athens to Vilnius. On Monday Lithuanian Government decided that starting from May 25 3:00 AM local time all flights to or from Lithuanian airports through the Belarusian airspace are not allowed. ФОТО: Darius Mataitis/SCANPIX BALTICS