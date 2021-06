(210606) -- KOLKATA (INDIA), June 6, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Students of a private school receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Kolkata, India, on June 6, 2021. India's COVID-19 tally rose to 28,809,339 on Sunday with 114,460 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, the lowest single-day increase in the past two-months, said the federal health ministry. India's nationwide vaccination drive started on Jan. 16, and over 231 million vaccination doses have been administered so far. (Str/Xinhua) - Stringer -//CHINENOUVELLE_CnyztpE007002_20210607_PEPFN0A001/2106070907/Credit:CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/2106070913 ФОТО: CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA