June 23, 2021, Eastbourne, Roma, England: Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in action against Bianca Andreescu of Canada during her second-round match at the 2021 Viking International WTA 500 tennis tournament on June 23, 2021 at Devonshire Park Tennis in Eastbourne, England - Photo Rob Prange / Spain DPPI / DPPI / LiveMedia (Credit Image: © Dppi/LPS via ZUMA Press) ФОТО: Dppi/Rob Prange