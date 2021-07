Danish TV reports Russian Oscar-class cruise missile submarine has entered Baltic Sea. https://t.co/LXMsuGenvk



Unconfirmed report says 2 more nuke subs to follow, including Borei-A SSBN. https://t.co/s3JG5yd63Q If so, that will be first SSBN visit with 16 missiles & 96 warheads. pic.twitter.com/7R5L0qX9q9