A rescue boat patrols next to submerged vehicles on the federal highway B265 in Erftstadt, western Germany, on July 17, 2021. - Devastating floods in Germany and other parts of western Europe have been described as a "catastrophe", a "war zone" and "unprecedented", with more than 150 people dead and the toll still climbing on July 17, 2021 (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP) ФОТО: SEBASTIEN BOZON