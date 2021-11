An Hellenic Air Force F-16 flies as it attends a military parade, in Thessaloniki on October 28, 2021, during the celebrations marking Greece's National "Oxi" (No) Day, commemorating Greece's refusal to accept the ultimatum advanced by fascist Italy in 1940 during World War II. (Photo by Sakis MITROLIDIS / AFP) ФОТО: Sakis Mitrolidis