Пожар на складе комплектующих Skoda сорвал планы по сборке популярной модели

March 22, 2021, Mnichovo Hradiste, Czech Republic: New electric cars Skoda Auto parked in a distribution center on a sunny day in the spring in Mnichovo Hradiste city near Mlada Boleslav. A car factory Skoda Auto factory a successful unit of the German Volkswagen concern in Mlada Boleslav in the Czech Republic...The car industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis as lockdowns halted production lines and closed showrooms. Skoda Auto, one of the driving forces of the Czech economy, saw a 33 percent drop in sales in the first half of this year. ..Under regulatory pressure carmakers in the European Union are rolling out a slew of new electric models so they can meet tougher limits on greenhouse gases that come into full force next year. (Credit Image: © Slavek Ruta/ZUMA Wire) ФОТО: Slavek Ruta