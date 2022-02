Канада налагает санкции на Путина и Лукашенко и требует отключения РФ от SWIFT

Fans of Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime wave Canadian national flags during his men's singles quarter-final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev on day ten of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 26, 2022. (Photo by Paul Crock/AFP)/-- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- FOTO: Paul Crock ФОТО: PAUL CROCK