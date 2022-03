В Сибири и на Урале начались задержания на антивоенных акциях

Officers the Russian riot police force OMON take part a training session in the Crimean capital Simferopol, on May 17 2014, ahead of the 70th anniversary of the 1944 Crimean Tatars deportation by the Soviet Union, a major day of mourning that this year will be marked amid tensions over Moscow's annexation of the peninsula. Leaders of Crimea's Tatar community on May 17 called off a ceremony to commemorate 70 years since their deportation by Stalin, after local authorities had on May 16 banned all public gatherings until June 6 amid fears they would descend into violence. AFP PHOTO / YURI LASHOV

