Аэропорт Хельсинки меняет требования безопасности

epa08898037 Passengers at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport in Helsinki, Finland, 21 December 2020. Finnair has cancelled all flights between Finland and Britain for two weeks starting 21 December 2020. Finland is following many other countries in stopping direct flights from Britain due to a new, highly-contagious variant of the Covid-19 virus. EPA/KIMMO BRANDT

