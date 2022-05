Финляндия планирует разместить десятки истребителей F-35 рядом с границей РФ

U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II’s from Hill Air Force Base returned to Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, to rejoin the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing on Nov. 16, 2019 for their second combat deployment. The F-35 is a stealth, 5th generation fighter, multirole combat aircraft designed for ground attack and air superiority missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Williams)

Фото: Tech. Sgt. Joshua Williams