KESKPÄEVATUND ⟩ "Политическая культура в Эстонии очень сильно хромает"

Tallinn 10.07.2019. Tallinna peatänava pressikonverents Linnavalitsuses. Tallinn City Government holds press conference regardsing Tallinn Main Road (Peatänav) project, Prospective Main Street is a pedestrian- and cyclist-friendly urban space in the heart of Tallinn. Reduced car traffic and more public transport create a 21st century urban space to replace today's multi-lane boulevards. At first it was meant to be ready by 2020 but now will be witheld for unseen future. City architect Ignar Fjuk. Foto: Tiina Oja, Postimees Grupp

