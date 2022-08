CNN: Кремль предлагает «военную лотерею» российским заключенным

epaselect epa10111414 A poster at a bus stop depicting a soldier with a slogan reading 'Glory to the Heroes of Russia' in Moscow, Russia, 08 August 2022. On 24 February 2022 Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'Special Military Operation', starting an armed conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Фото: YURI KOCHETKOV/EPA