«C нетерпением жду того дня, когда закончится безумие этой войны»: лидер группы KATATONIA

- KATATONIA was last in Russia in 2018 (as well as in Tallinn). In Russia, you are well known and loved. You are not going there now. They don’t call anymore, or do you yourself not go there because of the war between Moscow and Kyiv?

- Well, usually Russia aren’t part of the European tours that we do as it’s not really possible to go there with a tour bus. But anyway, right now I don’t think it’s even possible to go there even if you wanted to.

- Let's get back to the new tracks. “Our twelfth album is a dynamic journey through an exciting Darkness. He was born out of longing for everything that was lost and not found again ... ". And in this hint, and in the first single Atrium, one can see not only the experiences of a rejected lover, but also the split that we are seeing today in Europe, when a big terrible war is going on here again. "You turned away despite my loving" is also about what we've been seeing on the news for months now, isn't it?