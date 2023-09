Эстонию позвали разминировать Украину. Министр обороны Литвы встретился с эстонским послом

Today, 🇱🇹DefMin @a_anusauskas met with 🇪🇪Ambassador @KaimoKuusk to discuss the efforts of our countries in supporting Ukraine.



Lithuania recently joined the 🇪🇪&🇱🇺-led IT support coalition for Ukraine. We ourselves are calling on our Allies to join the Ukraine demining coalition. pic.twitter.com/6EnrnyoIU7