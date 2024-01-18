Чт, 18.01.2024
Смерть на Australian Open. В числе скорбящих и Новак Джокович

Турнир Australian Open, иллюстративное фото.
Турнир Australian Open, иллюстративное фото. Фото: Ma Ping

На теннисном турнире Australian Open умер британский журналист Майк Диксон. Ему было 59 лет.

«С глубокой скорбью сообщаем, что наш замечательный муж и отец Майк потерял сознание и умер во время освещения Открытого чемпионата Австралии по теннису в Мельбурне», — написала вдова Люси Диксон в семейном сообщении.

Соболезнования по случаю безвременной кончины профессионального журналиста с 38-летним стажем, принес и сильнейший теннисист мира Новак Джокович.

