Смерть на Australian Open. В числе скорбящих и Новак Джокович

На теннисном турнире Australian Open умер британский журналист Майк Диксон. Ему было 59 лет.
«С глубокой скорбью сообщаем, что наш замечательный муж и отец Майк потерял сознание и умер во время освещения Открытого чемпионата Австралии по теннису в Мельбурне», — написала вдова Люси Диксон в семейном сообщении.
We are devastated to announce that our wonderful husband and Dad, Mike, has collapsed and died while in Melbourne for the Aus Open. For 38 years he lived his dream covering sport all over the world. He was a truly great man and we will miss him terribly. Lucy, Sam, Ruby and Joe.— Mike Dickson (@Mike_Dickson_DM) January 17, 2024
Соболезнования по случаю безвременной кончины профессионального журналиста с 38-летним стажем, принес и сильнейший теннисист мира Новак Джокович.
"It is with profound sadness that we learn of the passing of Mike Dickson. A long-standing member of the tennis family, and ATP Ron Bookman Media Excellence Award winner, Mike’s love for the game and presence on Tour will be deeply missed. Our thoughts go out to his family,… pic.twitter.com/ZJcUNH8hxM— ATP Tour (@atptour) January 17, 2024
Condolences to Mike Dickson family 🙏 Rest in Peace https://t.co/skSMgwvBcZ— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 18, 2024